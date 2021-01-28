Man was stabbed 32 times in deadly attack in March 2016; Winston-Salem man is charged with murder in the man's death

An autopsy showed that a Elizabeth City man was stabbed 32 times in a deadly attack at his home in March 2016. A Winston-Salem man has been charged with murder in the man's death.

George Washington Price Jr., 74, was stabbed in his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back and his right upper body, according to the autopsy report.

Price was killed on March 24, 2016 in his home on Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City, authorities said at the time. A neighbor, who was bringing food to Price that same day, saw a blood-covered knife in Price's front yard, the autopsy report said.

The back door at Price's home was partially open, and the neighbor found Price's body lying prone in a pool of blood in the kitchen, the autopsy report said. Citing cell phone records, the report said Price was last known alive at 6:12 p.m. on March 23, 2016.

David Lee Blair, 55, of Wallburg Landing Drive in Winston-Salem, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder in connection with Price's death, court records show.

