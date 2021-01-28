Man was stabbed 32 times in deadly attack in March 2016; Winston-Salem man is charged with murder in the man's death

An autopsy showed that a Elizabeth City man was stabbed 32 times in a deadly attack at his home in March 2016. A Winston-Salem man has been charged with murder in the man's death.
George Washington Price Jr., 74, was stabbed in his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back and his right upper body, according to the autopsy report.
Price was killed on March 24, 2016 in his home on Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City, authorities said at the time. A neighbor, who was bringing food to Price that same day, saw a blood-covered knife in Price's front yard, the autopsy report said.
The back door at Price's home was partially open, and the neighbor found Price's body lying prone in a pool of blood in the kitchen, the autopsy report said. Citing cell phone records, the report said Price was last known alive at 6:12 p.m. on March 23, 2016.
David Lee Blair, 55, of Wallburg Landing Drive in Winston-Salem, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder in connection with Price's death, court records show.
Detectives with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation transferred Blair on Tuesday to the Pasquotank County Jail in Elizabeth City, said Maj. Aaron Wallio of the sheriff's office. Blair had been held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Blair is scheduled to appear in Pasquotank District Court on Feb. 11.
The autopsy on Price's body was conducted on March 26, 2016 at East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine, according to the autopsy report.
Investigators used advanced DNA technology to link Blair to Price's death, the State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday in a statement.
Blair and Price were acquaintances before Price's death, said Heather Carawan, an administrative assistant in the sheriff's office.
Nancy Peace of Portsmouth, Va., Price's sister, said she didn't know anything about the dynamic between Price and Blair before her brother was killed in March 2016.
Peace said she appreciated that the SBI has kept her informed about the investigation into Price's death.
