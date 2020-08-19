Yadkin County sheriff's deputies have arrested two men they say led deputies and the N.C. Highway Patrol on an Aug. 10 chase that ended on Sloan's Mill Road in the Hamptonville community.
The two men ran from the scene, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators reported finding stolen items from recent vehicle break-ins and methamphetamine in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
A short time after the chase, Tyler Blake Hoots, 33, of Yadkinville was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to traffic meth, maintaining a vehicle to sell a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm, 11 counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and other offenses, the sheriff's office said.
Heath Wayne Long, 35, of Hamptonville was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony trafficking in meth, conspiracy to traffic in meth, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Hoots and Long were taken to the Yadkin County Jail with Hoots' bond set at $190,000, and Long's bond set at $85,000, the sheriff's office said.
Hoots is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9. Long is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2.
