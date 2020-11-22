 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More details released in shooting at Hanes Mall
0 comments

More details released in shooting at Hanes Mall

{{featured_button_text}}
Hanes Mall shooting

Winston-Salem police responded to the call of a gunshot wound at Hanes Mall, Saturday afternoon.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Winston-Salem police released additional information about a shooting Saturday afternoon outside Hanes Mall.

A group of juveniles was fighting in the parking lot near J.C. Penney at 4:25 p.m. and a gun was fired. Off-duty officers heard the single gunshot while responding to the fight and several members of the group ran away, police said.

The bullet struck concrete before grazing the side of the juvenile victim’s face, police said.

Officers detained and identified all three juveniles. They have not been charged at this time.

The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by Forsyth County EMS. The victim’s injury is non-life threatening.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Numerous police cars were parked at several entrances at the mall and in the parking lot late on Saturday afternoon.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this shooting call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

 

336-727-7308

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News