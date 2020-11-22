More details released in shooting at Hanes Mall

Winston-Salem police released additional information about a shooting Saturday afternoon outside Hanes Mall.

A group of juveniles was fighting in the parking lot near J.C. Penney at 4:25 p.m. and a gun was fired. Off-duty officers heard the single gunshot while responding to the fight and several members of the group ran away, police said.

The bullet struck concrete before grazing the side of the juvenile victim’s face, police said.

Officers detained and identified all three juveniles. They have not been charged at this time.

The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by Forsyth County EMS. The victim’s injury is non-life threatening.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Numerous police cars were parked at several entrances at the mall and in the parking lot late on Saturday afternoon.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this shooting call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

