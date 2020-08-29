Crystal Thompson of Winston-Salem vividly remembers when her son was killed in front of her home six years ago.
Officers found Christopher Thompson, 22, shot to death around 3:30 a.m. on March 23, 2014, in the 2500 block of Gilmer Avenue.
Her son's case remains unsolved.
Crystal Thompson talked recently about her son's death and the recent deadly gun violence in Winston-Salem.
Thompson last spoke to a police detective about her son's death about three years ago, she said. The investigator told her that there are no leads to a suspect responsible for killing Christopher Thompson.
"I'm tired of seeing hearses filled with bodies," Thompson said. "I'd rather see an empty hearse than one filled with a body. If we can save one, we can save the masses."
Thompson was among the parents of victims of local gun violence who spoke at the Aug. 16 rally at Rupert Bell Park. The rally followed a "Stop the Violence" hearse procession on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Employees at funeral homes also are tired of burying young people, she said.
"Our goal is to save one (life), and we move forward from there," Thompson said.
Thompson encouraged local residents who have information on who's responsible for these shootings to talk to police.
"Everyone is stuck on this snitching kind of thing," Thompson said. "When you see something, say something. When someone takes another person's life, that's not snitching."
The arrests and convictions of the shooters will help the victims' families get closure and justice, Thompson said.
"We will never have closure because that will not bring our children back, but it will be something," Thompson said. "Right now, most of them are not getting it."
To further reduce violent crime, local residents need to "reach out to these kids to see what's going on with them, and talk to their parents to see what we can do to help," Thompson said.
Older adults can help younger adults find jobs or assist them in acquiring their GED certificates, Thompson said.
Young people need to "do something productive other than taking lives," Thompson said. "Let them know that gun violence is not the answer because that's not an 'oops' you can take back."
Gangs are here
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are home to 80 gangs with 2,000 members, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said last week.
The gang members are men, women, boys and girls, and their ages range from 12 to early 30s, Kimbrough told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 20 meeting.
"These are issues in the community that we got to address that are leading to gang violence," said Kimbrough, a Winston-Salem native.
Winston-Salem police Capt. Michael Weaver said last Monday that police are monitoring 30 gangs with 600 members in the city.
The discrepancy regarding the Winston-Salem Police Department's tally of gangs and the sheriff's office's count is likely because the number of local gangs and their members have fluctuated over the years, Weaver said.
"We have to take a look at those numbers a little bit deeper," Weaver said. "Over the years, a lot of gangs come and go."
Members with nationally known gangs such as the Bloods, Crips, MS-13 and the Hells Angels' motorcycle gang sometimes travel to Winston-Salem and then leave the city, Weaver said. Gang members from surrounding counties and states also visit Winston-Salem, he said.
"They are very mobile," Weaver said.
In addition, some gangs dissolve because their members drop out and end their affiliations with them, Weaver said. They do so because they get help from city resources, the police and local organizations, he said.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said that Kimbrough stands by his statements about gangs.
Amid this summer's gun violence and the coronavirus pandemic, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has issued about 11,000 concealed handgun permits to county residents, Kimbrough said. Seventy to 80 people apply daily for gun permits.
The sheriff's office also is providing deputies to work with Winston-Salem police in "saturation patrols" in some city sections to increase the visibility of law enforcement in Winston-Salem, Kimbrough said. The deputies are working inside the city Thursdays through Sundays.
"We are out in the streets every day," Kimbrough said. "These are some of the things that we are trying to do to deal with the gun violence taking place in the city."
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, "social issues have become criminal issues that have plagued this city for many years," Kimbrough said. "They have festered and come forward."
Police supervisors brief the deputies on which city sections they will patrol with officers in an effort to suppress gun and gang violence, said Capt. Pete Shutt of the sheriff's office.
Police officials also provide details about the suspects with pending arrest warrants to the deputies who will work alongside police in "hot spots" of crime in Winston-Salem, Shutt said.
"I think it's important in our society and in our community that resources (and agencies) work hand-in-hand to address gun violence," Shutt said.
The deputies are working with police officers to suppress gun violence in the city, police Capt. Renee Melly said.
"Those resources provide high visibility patrol in the areas of the city that are experiencing the most gun-violence related crimes," Melly said.
Nearly a month ago, Assistant Police Chief Natoshia Miles said that many violent incidents were gang-related shooting incidents, including retaliations. Winston-Salem police are working to reduce gun violence, but they need the support of local residents and the criminal justice system, Miles said.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution recently to call upon residents, government officials and others to work together and end violent crime and shootings in Forsyth County.
"In recent weeks, there has been an alarming spike in shooting incidents in Winston-Salem, resulting in the critical injury and death of children, youth and adults," according to the resolution. "These crimes have caused many residents to fear leaving their houses and have further isolated vulnerable populations already threatened by COVID-19."
The city has taken steps to suppress the gangs and protect the public, Weaver said.
The WSPD's gang unit and the city's Gang Steering Committee work with various community organizations and resources to intervene, prevent and suppress local gang activity, Weaver said.
The statistical picture
Police statistics paint a picture of increasing gun-related crimes in the city over the past five years.
In 2015, there were 1,575 offenses with a gun present, the statistics show. That number has risen to 2,582 offenses with a gun presence this year as of Aug. 18, representing an 88% increase in those incidents, according to the statistics.
Five years ago, discharging firearm reports totaled 920, but that number jumped to 1,568 this year as of Aug. 18, the statistics show. That's a 70% increase during that period.
Police Capt. Steven Tollie, the head of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Winston-Salem Police Department, said he’s never seen anything like what’s going on now. The city has experienced 20 homicides so far this year compared to 16 homicides during the same time in 2019, police said.
If the city didn’t have a level one trauma center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the death toll might be higher, he said.
The victims
The most recent homicide happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. Aug. 15 when officers found Aaron Lamar Shepherd, 28, with gunshot in his driveway on Fir Drive in the southeastern section of Winston-Salem. Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to Shepherd's death, which they described as an isolated incident.
Shepherd's death followed a bloody week in the city when four shootings happened in four days. That violence left two people dead and two people injured.
A shooting happened at 4:10 a.m. on Aug. 13 when Kwabena L. Glover, 41, was shot in the upper left thigh by another man who approached him in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 1522 N. Liberty St., police said. An argument between the two men ensued, and the suspect fired several shots at Glover, police said.
Both men ran from the scene, police said. Officers found Glover at 1200 N. Patterson Ave. with a gunshot wound. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Jermaine Devon Ross, 26, of McGregor Park Drive was arrested last Wednesday and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to an arrest warrant. Ross is accused of assaulting Glover with a handgun, the warrant said.
Earlier on Aug. 12, police went to Northcliffe Drive in the city's northwestern section on a report of a child who sustained a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting occurred at the 200 block of Forest Hills Avenue following an argument between two adults, police said.
A 9-year-old boy was struck once in the neck while he was in a vehicle attempting to leave that area, police said. Several gunshots were fired about 9:15 p.m. at the vehicle.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, police said. Officers are investigating the incident.
Eight hours earlier, Dacarius Dion Williams, 15, of Piedmont Circle, was fatally shot Aug. 12 in the 2600 block of North Cleveland Avenue. That location is next to Piedmont Park Apartments.
Officers found Williams lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, police said. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died, police said.
Investigators have leads pointing to a suspect, police said.
Criminals and guns
Police are seeing different kinds of weapons used in the citywide shootings, Tollie said.
When he first started working in law enforcement more than two decades ago, the guns on the street were mostly what’s commonly known as a Saturday Night Special or small-caliber handguns. The weapons used by criminals today almost rival what police have, Tollie said.
Some of those guns, he said, come from thieves breaking into cars and homes.
Tollie said he supports gun ownership, but he wants to remind people not to leave guns unattended in cars or homes.
"Juveniles are breaking in specifically looking for guns and cellphones," he said.
That’s why, Tollie said, police remind people to lock their cars. On Twitter, the department reminds its followers to check their cars each night.
'No respect for life'
Annette Scippio, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council who represents the East Ward, supports Winston-Salem police in their efforts to stop the violence.
However, Scippio said the culture of violence among some of the city's young people must end.
"There is no respect for life," Scippio said. "There is no respect or consideration for collateral damage."
Teenagers, gang members and young adults are not born knowing how to shoot guns, Scippio said.
"This is a learned behavior," Scippio said. "It seems like there is a widespread concept that you just take a gun and resolve your differences. It's like a cancer, and it's spreading."
Ayo Powell, the secretary for the organization Sisters for Change, said it will take a renewed focus on local residents working with police to reduce violent crime in Winston-Salem.
"We need help from the police," Powell said. "The police need help from us. And our children are suffering."
Powell pointed to the African proverb, "It takes a village to raise a child," as a strategy to stem gun violence in Winston-Salem.
"It needs to be the whole community, everyone from the grandmother sitting on the front porch to the people at the corner store," said Powell, a native of New York City. "(When) we see something happen with our children, we need to step in and say something.
"Protect them from themselves and other bad influences that can be detrimental and help them be a positive part of society."
People must avoid the temptation "to watch something bad happen to someone and just go on with their life like nothing happened when you know the truth," Powell said.
She acknowledged that there is mistrust of the police among Black and Hispanic people, and Powell described a delicate relationship between some city residents and Winston-Salem police.
"There's need to be a bridge," Powell said. "The relationship needs to be repaired. Police can't solve these cases by themselves."
Powell's organization held a vigil for local victims of gun violence last week in Winston Square Park.
"We have to be our own advocates," Powell said.
Judge Denise Hartsfield of Forsyth District Court agrees with Scippio and Powell.
"This is a cultural revolution," Hartsfield said Friday. "It is bigger than kids having guns."
There is a culture among young people that gun violence is a normal part of their lives, Hartsfield said.
"And people don't react to it," Hartsfield said. "They feel, 'Oh well, there's another kid. There's another gun. There's another dead kid.' We are losing too many kids to senseless gun violence right here in Winston-Salem.
"We deserve better for our children and for our community."
