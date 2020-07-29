A Mount Airy man fled from officers on July 17, and authorities say that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine.
Detectives said they attempted to stop Michael Shane Blaylock's car as part of surveillance operation by the Surry County Sheriff's Office narcotics division and street crime unit in the West Pine Street/Beulah community.
Blaylock, 40, eventually got out of his vehicle and ran into a wooded area. He was later found at a home on Maple Grove Church Road.
His vehicle was searched, and detectives reported finding 49 grams of meth, Suboxone strips, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Blaylock faces nine total charges: three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a vehicle for drugs, one count of felony fleeing/eluding arrest with motor vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Blaylock received a $376,500 secured bond and has a court date on Aug. 26.
