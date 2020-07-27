Mount Airy police shot and killed a man Sunday night after being called to a home by Surry County EMS workers. Samuel Cochran Jr., 22, was barricaded in a home in the 500 block of Allred Mill Road when officers arrived, according to a statement from the police department.
EMS had been called to the area shortly before midnight on a reported overdose. Officers got inside the home, although it was not clear how. Police said Cochran was armed with a knife. A fight ensued, and Cochran was shot.
The SBI will conduct an investigation, which is standard-protocol when law enforcement officers shot and kill people.
