A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in late May, authorities said.

Rayvon Marquise Flowers, 26, of 24th Street, is charged with murder in the death of Kelvin Juan Bonner, 27, of Park Circle, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers found Bonner lying in the 100 block of Park Circle around 6:30 a.m. on May 27, police said.

The shooting occurred near the Link Apartments Brookstown complex and BB&T Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem. Police received a 911 call about a body lying in the road, police said.

Officers determined that Bonner was shot during an encounter on the street, police said. Afterward, investigators identified Flowers as a suspect, police said.

Flowers was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. 

Anyone with information about the case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

