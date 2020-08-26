A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in late May, authorities said.
Rayvon Marquise Flowers, 26, of 24th Street, is charged with murder in the death of Kelvin Juan Bonner, 27, of Park Circle, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers found Bonner lying in the 100 block of Park Circle around 6:30 a.m. on May 27, police said.
The shooting occurred near the Link Apartments Brookstown complex and BB&T Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem. Police received a 911 call about a body lying in the road, police said.
Officers determined that Bonner was shot during an encounter on the street, police said. Afterward, investigators identified Flowers as a suspect, police said.
Flowers was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
Anyone with information about the case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
homicide
homicide
homicide
homicide
homicide
homicide
homicide
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.