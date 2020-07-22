A Yadkinville teenager was arrested Monday on a murder charge in connection with a overdose death of a man last year, authorities said Wednesday.
Ashton Caleb Matthews, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.
Matthews was being held Wednesday in the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, the sheriff's office said. Matthews is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5.
On Oct. 29, 2019, Yadkin County sheriff's deputies went to a scene of an overdose involving a 26-year-old Yadkinville man, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators later determined that the man's death was caused by controlled substances that Matthews is accused of providing to the victim, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office didn't identify the victim.
