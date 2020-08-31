A Kernersville woman is facing a murder charge in connection to a crash that killed a 63-year-old Winston-Salem woman in April.
On Monday, Chelsea Victoria Martin Byrd, 26, of Bodenhamer Street in Kernersville was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Pamela Ingram Smith. She was also indicted for aggravated felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving without a license and other charges.
The crash happened at 6:55 p.m. on April 18.
The N.C. Highway Patrol said Byrd was driving north on Old Hollow Road in Walkertown, near where the road intersects with Alaska Road. Smith was traveling south on Old Hollow Road.
Trooper Ned Moultrie told the Winston-Salem Journal in April that Byrd moved into the southbound lane to pass another car and crashed head-on into Smith's car. Smith died from her injuries.
Byrd continued to drive and her car crashed into another vehicle, driven by William Arthur Price III, authorities said. Price had minor injuries.
At the time of the crash, Byrd had a blood alcohol level of 0.11%, indictments allege. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08%.
Indictments also allege that Byrd was previously convicted of a DWI on Oct. 30, 2018 in Forsyth District Court.
Highway Patrol said Byrd was driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.
