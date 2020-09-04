According to Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader, Winston-Salem police officers responded in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2019 to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of MLK Arcade, 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers found James Anthony Davis Jr., 30, in the passenger seat of a white SUV that had crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy report said Davis died from a gunshot wound to his chest. The bullet tore through his heart and lungs. Shrader said witnesses saw Lee get out of a silver Dodge Charger, which had been parked in the lot for some time, and walk over to the car in which Davis sat.
Lee yelled at Davis and then fired his gun once into the window of the SUV. Shrader said Lee than jumped into the Dodge Charger, which sped off. Three people, including the driver of the SUV, later identified Lee as the shooter, he said.
Several people told police that Lee and Davis had had a long-simmering dispute over a woman they had both been romantically involved with. Officers found the silver Dodge Charger, which was registered to a man who told police he bought the car for Lee and that Lee regularly drove it, Shrader said. Investigators found a spent shell casing and several unspent shell casings. Shrader said Lee also made incriminating statements, including telling the owner of the Dodge Charger that the car had been stolen.
In March 2018, Lee turned himself in.
Just before he was sentenced, Lee apologized to Davis' family.
