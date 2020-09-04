A Winston-Salem man will spend at least 14 years in prison after he was convicted Friday morning on charges that he fatally shot a man more than two years ago.

Rashone Edward Lee, 28, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree murder in the death of James Anthony Davis on Dec. 15, 2017. 

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Lee to serve a minimum of 14 years with a maximum sentence of 17 years and 10 months in prison. 

According to Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader, Winston-Salem police officers responded in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2019 to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of MLK Arcade, 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers found James Anthony Davis Jr., 30, in the passenger seat of a white SUV that had crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An autopsy report said Davis died from a gunshot wound to his chest. The bullet tore through his heart and lungs. Shrader said witnesses saw Lee get out of a silver Dodge Charger, which had been parked in the lot for some time, and walk over to the car in which Davis sat. 

Lee yelled at Davis and then fired his gun once into the window of the SUV. Shrader said Lee than jumped into the Dodge Charger, which sped off. Three people, including the driver of the SUV, later identified Lee as the shooter, he said. 

Several people told police that Lee and Davis had had a long-simmering dispute over a woman they had both been romantically involved with. Officers found the silver Dodge Charger, which was registered to a man who told police he bought the car for Lee and that Lee regularly drove it, Shrader said. Investigators found a spent shell casing and several unspent shell casings. Shrader said Lee also made incriminating statements, including telling the owner of the Dodge Charger that the car had been stolen. 

In March 2018, Lee turned himself in. 

Just before he was sentenced, Lee apologized to Davis' family. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments