HIGH POINT — A 19-year-old woman who police say fled from officers during a traffic stop and caused a wreck was taken into custody Tuesday, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.
Officers with the department's Street Crimes Unit attempted to stop a burgundy Mazda 6 near University Parkway and Wise Avenue on Tuesday.
The car initially pulled into a driveway, but before officers could make contact with the driver, later identified as Quantazia N. Gatewood of High Point, she fled, striking a residence at 804 Wise Ave., police said. Officers decided to disengage due to the erratic and dangerous driving, according to police.
As Gatewood continued driving, police said she caused a traffic crash at University Parkway and Leonard Avenue and then fled from the scene on foot. Additional officers responded and Gatewood was located and arrested without incident.
During a search of Gatewood's car, police said officers recovered a stolen Glock handgun and a Ruger handgun.
Gatewood was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving, felony hit-and-run causing personal injury and several other misdemeanor charges.
Gatewood is in custody at the High Point jail without bail.
Police said they are familiar with Gatewood and that she's been involved in other violent incidents. Gatewood has pending charges in Guilford County since 2019, including discharging a firearm to incite fear and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Bayard Crump at 336-887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
