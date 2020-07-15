One person was found dead and a suspect was arrested following a shooting on Wednesday morning.
Winston-Salem police Lt. Greg Dorn said that at approximately 7:18, police responded to 911 calls about a shooting in the 200 block of Cool Springs Road. They arrived to find a female dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
Dorn said the investigation is still in its early stages, and police would not release the name of the deceased until family has been notified.
A suspect is in custody, Dorn said, and police call the shooting an isolated incident. He said it did not appear to be a domestic violence situation. It isn't clear what led up to the shooting, but Dorn said a witness on the scene made one of the 911 calls that alerted authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.