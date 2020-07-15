Shooting photo

Police responded to a shooting on Cool Springs Road on Wednesday morning, finding one woman dead and arresting a suspect. 

 Ethan Joyce / Journal

One person was found dead and a suspect was arrested following a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Winston-Salem police Lt. Greg Dorn said that at approximately 7:18, police responded to 911 calls about a shooting in the 200 block of Cool Springs Road. They arrived to find a female dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Dorn said the investigation is still in its early stages, and police would not release the name of the deceased until family has been notified. 

A suspect is in custody, Dorn said, and police call the shooting an isolated incident. He said it did not appear to be a domestic violence situation. It isn't clear what led up to the shooting, but Dorn said a witness on the scene made one of the 911 calls that alerted authorities. 

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments