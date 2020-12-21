One person shot late Monday in Winston-Salem. Police are on scene to investigate.

One person was taken to the hospital late Monday after a shooting in southeastern Winston-Salem.
The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Bretton Street.
A woman who lives nearby said she heard several gunshots around 10:30 p.m.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department had blocked off a portion of Bretton Street between Peachtree Street and Longview Drive as they carried out their investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.
