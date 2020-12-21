One person shot late Monday in Winston-Salem. Police are on scene to investigate.

One person was taken to the hospital late Monday after a shooting in southeastern Winston-Salem.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Bretton Street.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard several gunshots around 10:30 p.m.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department had blocked off a portion of Bretton Street between Peachtree Street and Longview Drive as they carried out their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.