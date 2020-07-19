GREENSBORO — Authorities were investigating a shooting Sunday near an adult entertainment club, according to a release from Greensboro police.
At 2:32 a.m., officers responded to the Secrets Cabaret at 2507 W. Gate City Blvd. in reference shots fired in the area. They found shell casings, but no victim.
The gunshot victim subsequently walked into a local hospital, according to the release. Authorities, who did not release the victim's name, did not know his or her condition.
No suspect information was available and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
