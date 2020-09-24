Police arrest a Walkertown man in connection with an assault on a homeless man, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Walkertown man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with an assault on a homeless man, authorities said Thursday.

Justin Caleb Hairston, 24, of Walnut Cove Road was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, Winston-Salem police said. Hairston was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers went to the 1400 block of Hutton Street after they received a report of an injured man who wasn't moving and lying on the ground, police said.

Officers then found Daniel Aaron Watson, 41, with injuries to his head and face, police said. Watson has no permanent address.

Watson was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers learned that Watson had been assaulted by several people, police said. Officers then found Hairston, a suspect, and arrested him.

Anyone with information regarding this assault or similar crimes can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

