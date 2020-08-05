HIGH POINT — Police and volunteers passed out flyers in a High Point neighborhood Wednesday morning, seeking information about a July 31 homicide. 

Tishawn J. Wilson, 23, of High Point was shot and killed on the front porch of a duplex at 1210-B Filbert Place, police said.

In response to the homicide, officers and volunteers canvassed along Filbert Place at 10 a.m., passing out flyers with information about the fatal shooting. 

The suspect vehicle, a blue Honda CRV, had at least three people in it, police said. At least two males fired guns from inside the CRV toward 1210 Filbert Place, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or submit a tip using the P3 app.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments