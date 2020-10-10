Police chase, crash on Liberty Street leads to multiple charges for Winston-Salem man

A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges after he caused a two-vehicle crash Wednesday as police pursued him, according to a police accident report.

Montray Noel Fisher, 27, of Highland Avenue was charged with speeding to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony hit and run, causing serious injuries and driving while impaired, court records show. Fisher also was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine and heroin, maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance and failure to stop for a red light.

Fisher was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $750,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Fisher is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.

The incident happened at 9:51 a.m. when Fisher was driving a 2017 Dodge car south on Liberty Street, according to the report. At the time, Winston-Salem police were chasing Fisher who was fleeing from a traffic stop.

Fisher was driving 65 mph in a 35-mph zone on Liberty Street, the report said.

Fisher's vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Liberty Street and 14th Street, and collided with an SUV in the intersection, the report said. Fisher's vehicle then broke a utility pole on Liberty Street and collided with concrete blocks.