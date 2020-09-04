Three men were charged early Friday morning in connection to an armed robbery of a store in Lexington and a police chase through Lexington, Thomasville and High Point.
Malik Barnett, 24, Nelson Barnett, 22, and Jackie Mitchell, 21, were all arrested in Guilford County, according to the Lexington Police Department. All three were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, felonious restraint, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Malik Barnett was also charged with possession of firearm by a felon, and Nelson Barnett had an additional drug-related charge.
According to police, officers responded at approximately 8:04 p.m. Thursday to an armed robbery at a Verizon Wireless. While in route to the store, located at 206 Lowes Boulevard, officers said they learned that two males robbed the store at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones. Police said the suspects left the area in a white Volkswagen sedan, which was later located on Cotton Grove Road near Interstate 85.
Officers said they attempted a vehicle stop, but the sedan's driver would not pull over.
Police said they chased the Volkswagen north on I-85 until Thomasville Police Department took over. The pursuit, according to police, went into Lexington County, through High Point and into Guilford County before the vehicle wrecked and occupants ran away. Detectives recovered cellphones and money from the crashed vehicle.
According to police, they learned during investigation that the car of a Verizon Wireless employee was also stolen in the robbery. The grey Dodge Dart has since been recovered.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
