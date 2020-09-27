Police investigate drive-by shooting that left man with leg wound

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon incident late Saturday night that left a male victim with a leg wound.

Police reported officers responded at 11:46 p.m. Saturday to a call of a discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of East Fourteenth Street near Asher Court.

Officers found the victim, William Boyd, 33, of Okalina Avenue, with what was described as a graze wound to his right leg. Boyd was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Boyd told police he was walking near the railroad tracks at the scene when an SUV drove by and occupants in the vehicle fired multiple shots at him.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or go to “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Richard Craver