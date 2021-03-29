Police investigate report of child shot in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police are investigating a report that a 4-year-old child was shot in the arm Monday night at the Cleveland Avenue Homes apartment complex.

A man who lives in the complex said it was a drive-by shooting. He said he was at his home in 1100 block of New Hope Lane when he heard about five shots and the sound of a car peeling off.

Shawn Taylor said he then heard a child yelling. He described the child as a 4-year-old who was shot in the arm.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

As officers converged on New Hope Lane, police dispatchers could be heard telling them that the victim was no longer at the apartment and had been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Police officers were still investigating and had not released any details of the incident late Monday.

The 1100 block of New Hope Lane was blocked by police cars with their lights flashing and yellow police tape stretched across the middle of the block to keep people out of the area where the investigation was taking place.

