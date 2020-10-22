Police link Ardmore assault suspect to other incidents in which man peeped into two apartments in the neighborhood

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On that day, the man tried to enter the apartment, police said. He left the scene, but he returned about 11 p.m. to the same apartment on the same day, Sept. 7. The woman who was later assaulted by the suspect Wednesday night called police, but no items were stolen from her apartment, and no injuries happened.

A stalking incident happened at 10:46 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the same apartment in the 2300 block of Salem Court, police said. The suspect was seen peeping into the woman's apartment.

On Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, officers looked for the suspect, but couldn't find him.

The suspect is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches in height with a stocky or heavy build, police said.

In the Sept. 7 incident, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored heavy jacket with a dark-colored sweatshirt and mask, police said.

Police have video surveillance images of the suspect, and detectives are investigating these cases.

There have been an increased police presence in the Ardmore neighborhood in the wake of these incidents, police said. Investigators believe the suspect regularly visits the Ardmore Terrace Apartments and might live nearby.

Anyone with information about this suspect can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

