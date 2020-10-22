Police link Ardmore assault suspect to other incidents in which man peeped into two apartments in the neighborhood

Winston-Salem police have linked an suspect who assaulted a woman Wednesday night at the Ardmore Terrace Apartments to earlier incidents in which a man was peeping into an apartment in the complex, authorities said Thursday.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Salem Court at 10:11 p.m. A woman told them that a man had entered her apartment through a window, police said. The suspect then confronted the woman in the apartment's living room with a large knife.
The suspect assault the woman with a sexual motive, police said. The woman took the knife away from the suspect and then struggled with the man.
The suspect ran from the apartment before police arrived. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a gray-colored print bandana covering his face, police said.
The woman was treated for minor injuries, police said.
In addition on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, the woman told officers that a suspect who matched the description of the man who assaulted her Wednesday night was peeping into her apartment.
Investigators have determined that the suspect in the assault case also committed an attempted break-in 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 at an apartment in the 2300 block of Winston Court, police said. A motion-activated camera captured the suspect's image.
On that day, the man tried to enter the apartment, police said. He left the scene, but he returned about 11 p.m. to the same apartment on the same day, Sept. 7. The woman who was later assaulted by the suspect Wednesday night called police, but no items were stolen from her apartment, and no injuries happened.
A stalking incident happened at 10:46 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the same apartment in the 2300 block of Salem Court, police said. The suspect was seen peeping into the woman's apartment.
On Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, officers looked for the suspect, but couldn't find him.
The suspect is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches in height with a stocky or heavy build, police said.
In the Sept. 7 incident, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored heavy jacket with a dark-colored sweatshirt and mask, police said.
Police have video surveillance images of the suspect, and detectives are investigating these cases.
There have been an increased police presence in the Ardmore neighborhood in the wake of these incidents, police said. Investigators believe the suspect regularly visits the Ardmore Terrace Apartments and might live nearby.
Anyone with information about this suspect can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
