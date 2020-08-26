Police are searching for a woman in connection with an armed robbery on Tuesday evening.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said officers responded to a call at 4257 Reidsville Road, the address for Parker's Stop & Shop gas station. After talking with store personnel, police said a female, approximately 20-to-25 years old, entered the store and approached the front counter with a silver handgun.
The woman demanded the store clerk to open the cash register and give her money. According to police, the woman left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the theft.
Police said the woman wore a white hat, purple face covering and a black and blue coat. The woman, police said, was approximately 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
