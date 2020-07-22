A call about shots fired Wednesday on Belews Creek Road in Winston-Salem brought a SWAT team, including an armed-personnel carrier, in support of a parole officer, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police blocked traffic nearby on Old Greensboro Road, and the situation lasted roughly an hour. No one was shot, said an officer on the scene.

Cars responded shortly after the call came in around noon. Traffic was blocked on Old Greensboro Road at its intersection of Glenbrook Drive.

The other side of Old Greensboro Road, which connects with Fifth Street, was already closed for construction. 

At around 1 p.m., units left the scene, and the situation appeared to over. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

