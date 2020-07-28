Standing in front of the Forsyth County Government Center, leaders with Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem demanded, among other things, the public release of video footage connected to the jail-related death of John Elliott Neville.
They also demanded that Forsyth County sever ties with Wellpath, the medical provider at the Forsyth County Jail. Wellpath has been sued several times over deaths at the local jail. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has said that Wellpath is one of the only companies out there that provides medical care for county jails.
"There have been far too many red flags to trust that there's ever going to be a fair process locally without our intervention, without truth, justice and transparency," Tony Ndege, one of the organizers for Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem.
Neville, 56, died on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, three days after he was placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Kernersville police had arrested him on Dec. 1, 2019, on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a female that came out of Guilford County.
According to an autopsy, he died of a brain injury caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded in a hog-tie position. Neville said he couldn't breathe at least 10 times, and at least twice, the response from detention officers was, "Come on buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe," according to three independent sources familiar with the investigation. He was revived several times, at the jail and in the hospital, before going into a coma and dying.
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter -- Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Hueghins, 44.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not notify the public about Neville's death until June 26, when prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal, and even then, the sheriff's office provided limited information.
Various videos showing what happened have not been publicly released. Under state law, body-camera footage and other video are not public record, and the only way they can be made public is through a court order signed by a judge.
A coalition of news organizations, including the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro, has filed a petition seeking release of the videos. A hearing on that petition will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court.
Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem is not only seeking the release of the videos but also a repeal of the 2016 state law that removed such videos from being a public record.
"(The law) takes the accountability off the people who should be held accountable," Ndege said.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has said he opposes the release, arguing that he needs to ensure all the defendants the possibility of a fair trial. Michael Grace, attorney for the Neville family, has said he opposes release as well.
Two other organizations -- Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalition -- have held all-day occupy events at Bailey Park since July 15 and have conducted direct action protects in downtown Winston-Salem that have resulted in arrests for impeding traffic. More than 45 people have been arrested, including those arrested at a protest at Liberty and Fourth streets Tuesday afternoon.
The organizations have not called for the release of the videos but have demanded answers to specific questions from O'Neill and Kimbrough. They also have demanded changes in policy, including the banning of the hog-tie restraint.
After the news conference Tuesday, Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem members attempted to enter the Forsyth County Government Building, where sheriff's deputies working as security rebuffed their efforts. But they were eventually allowed to enter to conduct a silent protest.
Angel Fant, who attended the protest, said inmates are citizens and deserve to be treated humanely.
"If you didn't sign up to be a hero, then you signed up for the wrong job," she said. "You don't belong in government....You don't belong serving our people if you can't protect our people."
