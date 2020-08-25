A registered sex offender was found guilty Tuesday of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl, resulting in her getting pregnant.
Antanio Montoya Thomas, 42, of Winfield Drive, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to more than 20 charges, including first-degree statutory rape, taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense. He also pleaded guilty to taking care of the girl and another child even though he is prohibited from doing so as a register sex offender.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and sentenced Thomas to a total of 35 years and five months to 52 years and six months in prison. Upon release from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and be on satellite-based monitoring for at least five years.
Thomas and a woman, Shalanta Shanee Wilson, 33, of South Cleveland Avenue, have been charged in connection with the sexual assault of the girl. Wilson is accused of allowing Thomas to take care of the girl and another child despite knowing that he was a convicted sex offender. The charges against Wilson are still pending.
Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said Winston-Salem police began investigating the case in January 2019. One of the principals at the school the girl attended talked to the girl, who confirmed that she was pregnant and that the father was an adult, Glanton said.
She finally told investigators that Thomas was the father and a paternity test was done. The rapes and sexual assaults happened from October 2018 to January 2019, the girl said.
The girl also said that Thomas recorded some of the incidents. Police never found any video but did discover a picture of Thomas raping the girl, Glanton said.
The girl had the baby, a boy, in March 2019. The woman who adopted the baby said in court that the girl was traumatized by what happened. The girl has had trouble fully understanding what Thomas did to her, the woman said.
Jason Whitler, Thomas' attorney, said his client has taken full responsibility for what he did.
