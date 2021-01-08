Rental property scammers target Forsyth County residents

Forsyth County residents are being targeted involving a rental scam, authorities said Friday.

Many residents have notified investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office about this scam, the sheriff's office said.

Two residents are victims of this scam by transferring money to the suspects, the sheriff's office said.

"As we continue our investigation in identifying the scammer, we must recognize that all scammers are not local," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office ask residents to be aware that when renting a property, meet the landlord or owners face to face.

Residents should not transfer money via any app for rental properties. If residents plan to rent a property, meet with a person to exchange money, the sheriff's office said.

Scammers are using the social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to not meet face to face, the sheriff's office said.

Most legitimate real-estate companies will conduct a background check on potential renters and meet face to face with them, the sheriff's office said. The rental ads are being seen on Craigslist, but they are being copied from the original-real estate ads.

Anyone who has information about the scammers or are being targeted can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

