A person armed with pepper spray robbed a Speedway convenience store at 5434 University Parkway early Monday, Winston-Salem police reported. Robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m., according to a statement from police.
An employee at the store said the robber approached the front counter brandishing the pepper spray and demanded money from the register. The person made away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County, either at 336-727-2800 or on the organization’s Facebook page.
