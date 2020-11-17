Salisbury High School teacher accused of indecent liberties with a child

SALISBURY — A Salisbury High School teacher is facing a child sex charge, according to a report from WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Jason Carpintero, 51, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, the station said.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint regarding possible sexual contact with a child in early November.

Following an investigation, Carpintero was identified as the suspect.

Carpintero was arrested at his home in eastern Rowan County and taken to the magistrate’s office where he was given a $250,000 bond.

Additional charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

The child victim is not a student at Salisbury High School.