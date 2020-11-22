 Skip to main content
Saturday night shooting injures two in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem police vehicle light bar (copy) (copy)

File photo

 Lee Sanderlin

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting on North Liberty Street at 17th Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday after two victims were dropped off at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim was Cameron Jerome Crews of East 15th Street and the second was a juvenile whose identity is being withheld. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds that are serious but not life threatening, police said in a press release.

The preliminary investigation shows that the victims were walking on 17th Street toward Liberty Street when a white Jeep drove past and the occupants began firing.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this shooting call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Breaking News