The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Rural Hall on Friday morning, which sent one person to a hospital.
The person was located in a vehicle at the Rural Hall Post Office and was taken to a hospital by Forsyth County Emergency Services. The sheriff's office said the gunshot victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Limited information is available, and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office said. The Rural Hall Post Office parking lot, Lee Street and a section of Jackson Street, are currently closed.
The sheriff's office said it got a call that a shooting occurred outside a home just after 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Lee Street. A house sustained damage consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The sheriff's office received another call that the shooting victim was located at the post office.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. The Spanish language Crime Stoppers line is 336-728-3904
