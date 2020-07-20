A 21-year-old was shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Sunday night.
Police say they found Rohaun Rutherford, of Hemingway Street, lying outside on the 1100 block of East 15th Street. He was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
This Winston-Salem’s 15th homicide in 2020, compared to 15 over the same period in 2019.
