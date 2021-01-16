Some Winston-Salem residents see a double standard regarding law enforcement's treatment of Capitol rioters and Black Lives Matter protesters

Protests erupted in Washington and other U.S. cities last year surrounding the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd's back for nearly nine minutes.

"(The) national guard, fire hoses, dogs, bullets, tear gas and many other tools have been used against protestors of color," Powell said, "whether they presented a threat or not."

Powell asked why none of this force was used in the riot inside the Capitol that quickly escalated.

"Why was assistance from other law enforcement agencies rejected," Powell asked. "The obvious and only answer is the difference between the complexion of the two groups."

Powell described Jan. 6 as a sad day in the country's recent history with the president inciting the riot "to the lacking police presence or force to ensure things did not reach the level that they did."

Powell also questioned the level of public anger about the mob violence in the attack on the Capitol and the lack of police force and presence.

District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County said that the people who broke the law and stormed the Capitol should be arrested and prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."