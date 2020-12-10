State and local briefs

Police arrest man in connection with shooting on Baux Mountain Road
Winston-Salem police and federal authorities arrested a man Thursday in connection with shooting and wounding another man on Dec. 3.
Corey Clevon Carpenter, 30, of Efird Street was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in operation and discharging a firearm into occupied property, causing serious bodily injury, police said.
Carpenter is accused of firing a gun into an occupied moving vehicle, inflicting a serious bodily injury, according to an arrest warrant.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT Team and the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Carpenter in the 800 block of Moravia Street, police said. Carpenter also was served with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
Carpenter was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $120,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
William Antoine Foster, 35, of Winston-Salem was shot and wounded in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road. Officers responded to the reported shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Officers also received a report that the victim had left the scene and went to the Downtown Health Plaza at 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police then went to the Downtown Health Plaza and found Foster suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Foster was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators learned that Foster was a passenger in a vehicle, which had stopped in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road, police said. Another vehicle pulled up beside his vehicle, and someone fired shots at his vehicle.
Foster then returned fire as the driver and Foster left the scene, police said.
John Hinton
Police arrest man on a murder charge
Winston-Salem police arrested a man Thursday in connection with the August shooting death of another man, authorities said.
Quinton Lajuan Duncan, 29, of Northcliffe Drive, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Aaron Lamar Shepherd on Aug. 15, police said. Duncan also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Officer found Shepherd, 28, at 11:19 a.m. with gunshot wounds lying on the ground in front of 106 Fir Drive, police said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced Shepherd dead at the scene.
Duncan was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Duncan is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
John Hinton
Search suspended for kayaker missing on coast
RALEIGH — Officials have suspended the search for a kayaker who disappeared while fishing on the North Carolina coast, and a reward is being offered to anyone who finds him.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced on Wednesday that the agency had suspended its search for Alexander Rush, 26, of Kill Devil Hills. On Thursday, the commission announced that a local family was offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who finds Rush.
Authorities said Rush was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County around 7 p.m. Saturday, and that Rush's wife called 911 on Sunday when he didn't come home.
Although the formal search for Rush has ended, local wildlife officers and marine patrol will be on the lookout during their daily patrols, the commission said.
GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money
RALEIGH — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders said on Thursday they've found a solution to address the potential loss of $30 million in federal coronavirus relief funds that lawmakers earmarked for rural broadband projects.
A state law approved in September had funneled the money to a broadband program. But Cooper's administration and GOP lawmakers disagreed on whether federal guidance required the money be spent by Dec. 30.
Under the announced agreement, Cooper will redirect the $30 million to other federal COVID-19 relief qualifying expenses that would have otherwise been paid for with state government operating funds. The legislature, in turn, will vote in early 2021 to spend $30 million in state funds for the rural broadband initiative called the GREAT program.
In a news release, Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger all highlighted the importance of rural broadband access. "I appreciate legislative leaders and my budget staff ensuring that funds can be used to expand internet access in North Carolina," Cooper said.
Cooper's budget office will review program grant applications and prepare contracts in preparation for new legislative action, the release said, so any delays in awards will be negligible.
The Associated Press
