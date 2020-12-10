State and local briefs

Foster was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators learned that Foster was a passenger in a vehicle, which had stopped in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road, police said. Another vehicle pulled up beside his vehicle, and someone fired shots at his vehicle.

Foster then returned fire as the driver and Foster left the scene, police said.

John Hinton

Police arrest man on a murder charge

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Thursday in connection with the August shooting death of another man, authorities said.

Quinton Lajuan Duncan, 29, of Northcliffe Drive, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Aaron Lamar Shepherd on Aug. 15, police said. Duncan also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officer found Shepherd, 28, at 11:19 a.m. with gunshot wounds lying on the ground in front of 106 Fir Drive, police said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced Shepherd dead at the scene.

Duncan was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Duncan is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.