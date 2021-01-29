 Skip to main content
Surry County deputies find man shot to death near Mount Airy
Surry County sheriff's deputies found a male victim shot to death Friday on Cedar Ridge Road near Mount Airy, authorities said.

The deputies arrived on the scene at 4:37 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. That's when they found the victim dead with an apparent gunshot wound on the road.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the victim Friday night.

Investigators had a person of interest in custody at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting incident.

No further details were available Friday night. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

