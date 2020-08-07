Local and federal authorities have arrested a Winston-Salem man in connection with a nightclub shooting in which six people were wounded by gunfire. A SWAT team with Winston-Salem police arrested Bernard Boyd, 33, Tuesday at his home on Efird Street. A federal grand jury had indicted Boyd on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
Boyd was being held Friday in federal custody, police said. Officers and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the home and reported finding about 1.5 ounces of cocaine, a small amount of Fentanyl and a .38 caliber handgun, police said.
On April 7, 2019, around 1:30 a.m., someone opened fire at the Nova Lounge in the 500 block of North Cherry Street, police said. Six victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Another person had property damage to her vehicle when she tried to drive away from the gunfire.
At the time, investigators believed there were at least two shooters in the incident, police said, and that at least one shooter fired from a vehicle.
Boyd was initially arrested on April 18, 2019 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm with the city limits and possession of heroin, police said. Boyd was released from custody after he posted a $18,000 bond.
After the shooting, the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the alcohol-beverage permit for the Nova Lounge, a private strip club.
The club had a permit to sell beer, wine and mixed beverages. Mast General Store bought the 4,300-square-foot property in December 2019.
