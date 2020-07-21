A Winston-Salem man who faces charges in a fatal traffic crash gave a police officer an alias after they arrested him Sunday, authorities said Tuesday.
The man's actual name is Rafael Marroquin, 39, of Methodist Drive, Winston-Salem police said. Marroquin initially told the officer that his name was Marco Vin Carillo-Martinez.
Marroquin was driving an SUV in the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, police said.
Marroquin collided with a vehicle driven by Stephanie Arely Lopez, 27, of Baden Road in Winston-Salem, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marroquin is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, felony hit and run and driving left of center, police said. Marroquin also is charged with obstructing a public officer, police said.
Marroquin was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $80,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
