An 18-year-old who was found dead in the woods behind an apartment complex last year was shot 10 times, including three times in the head, according to an autopsy report.
The body of Eneas Bustos-Rojas was found on July 16, 2019, in the woods behind Skyline Village Apartments. No one has been arrested and charged in Bustos-Rojas' death. Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said investigators are pursuing leads in the case.
The autopsy report showed that Bustos-Rojas died of gunshot wounds to the head. The medical examiner located 10 different gunshot wounds., including three on the right side of his head. The bullets went through his brain and exited out of his skull.
Another gunshot wound went into his left cheek and fractured his jaw. The autopsy report also said that Bustos-Rojas was shot twice in the back of the neck, with one of the bullets fracturing his shoulder blade. The autopsy report also said that he was shot in the left shoulder, the left forearm and in the torso.
The report said that Bustos-Rojas' body was decomposed.
Winston-Salem police received a tip at approximately 7:20 p.m. on July 16, 2019, that a body was near the apartments on Timlic Avenue, in the southern part of the city. Investigators found Bustos-Rojas' body about 150 years into the woods behind building No. 9 at Skyline. The body was not wrapped up or covered and was found with the help of Triad Bloodhounds and a police dog.
Two neighbors told police they heard four gunshots about 10 or 11 p.m. on July 15, 2019, a Monday.
Bustos-Rojas' body was found a block away from where a Texas man, Tevin Lamar Bonner, was fatally shot a month before. Two teenagers, 13 and 15 at the time, were charged with that fatal shooting. Police have said that they don't believe the two shootings were related.
Anahy Hernandez, Bustos-Rojas' sister, told the Winston-Salem Journal through a translator that her brother was a former student at Parkland High School and loved to play basketball. Randell Womsley, Bustos-Rojas' godfather, said that Bustos-Rojas had created a record label with rap music with his friends.
Family members told WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, that Bustos-Rojas was last seen on the Sunday before his body was found and that he had just celebrated his 18th birthday.
"He was drinking, he was laughing, he was having a good time," one of his family friends said. The family friend told WGHP/Fox 8 that Bustos-Rojas was a good kid and full of life and had minded his business.
Family members said that on the evening of July 16, 2019, an unidentified man came to the door and said: "Your son is dead, go find his body. Tell police to go find his body in the woods behind Skyline."
