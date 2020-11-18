 Skip to main content
Teenage passenger is shot and wounded in a vehicle in Winston-Salem, authorities say
Teenage passenger is shot and wounded in a vehicle in Winston-Salem, authorities say

A teenage passenger was shot and wounded Wednesday in a vehicle at 14th and Liberty streets, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded about 5:43 p.m. to a report that a person had been shot.

Officers learned that Jose Manule Butler Colon, 18, of Patria Street had been riding in a vehicle with three other people, police said.

Another vehicle, a gold-colored van, pulled up next to Colon's vehicle, and someone opened fire, police said. Both vehicles then sped away from the scene, and Colon discovered that he had sustained a gunshot wound.

Colon was driven to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Colon was in stable condition Wednesday night at the hospital.

Three other people in Colon's vehicle, including a juvenile, weren't injured, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

