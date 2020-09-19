The city of Winston-Salem files nuisance abatement action against Citgo gas station

The city also alleged that East Winston Oil didn't meet with the local neighborhood associations to determine what measures it could take the improve the situation at the gas station, the lawsuit said.

"A lawsuit indicates that there are some disputes to be resolved," Bennett said. "We believe that at the end of the day, our interests and the city's interests are aligned. We both want the same result."

Officials with East Winston Oil want to work with the city to settle this dispute, Bennett said.

"It's in everybody's best interests to have a good functioning business right there (at 1522 N. Liberty St.)," Bennett said. "Right now, you've got a taxpaying business that has the potential, I think, to be a good resource in that community."

Elmahdy had asked Carmon to delay filing any action against the gas station for 45 days, according to a letter that Carmon sent to Elmahdy on Sept. 2. Mohamed told Carmon that no criminal activities had occurred at the Citgo gas station for 15 days ending on Aug. 30.

In her response, Carmon denied Elmahdy's request, writing that police were called to the gas station between Aug. 15 and Aug. 30 on reports that included illegal drug activity, illegal beer sales in its parking lot and other disturbances.