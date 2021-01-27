Thomasville man accused of sex offenses

A Thomasville man has been arrested after he was accused of sexual offenses against a girl last month, court records show.

Daniel Kindley, 39, of Doak Street faces charges including statutory rape of a child, second-degree sex offense and felony crimes against nature, according to arrest warrants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kindley is accused of having sex with a girl from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, the warrants said.

Kindley was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $515,000, a court record says.

Kindley is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.