Thomasville police search for robbery suspect
Thomasville police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Dollar General store in the 800 block of Julian Avenue on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers went to the store at 8:46 p.m., and employees told them that a man entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money, police said. The man robbed the store and ran from the scene.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark blue jeans and a shiny, orange skull Halloween mask, police said.

Police have video surveillance footage of the suspect inside the store.

The suspect has been linked to the Nov. 1 robbery at a Dollar General store in Lexington, police said.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Thomasville police at 336-475-4263 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.

