The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating three shootings that happened Saturday and Sunday in the city. Six people were wounded in the gunfire.
“We are looking at all avenues right now,” police Lt. John Morris said. “They are trying to determine a nexus.”
No arrests have been made in the shootings, Morris said.
“I don’t know if they were retaliatory or anything,” Morris said.
All six victims have been released from the hospital, police said Monday.
The most recent shooting happened at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at the Salem Gardens apartments complex, with a victim receiving multiple gunshot wounds.
Tyrese Murphy, 21, of East 23rd Street was involved in a fight in the complex’s parking lot, police said.
While Murphy and an unidentified person were fighting, multiple unidentified bystanders fired shots at Murphy, police said.
Before officers arrived at the scene, the suspects fled the area, police said. Murphy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Two other incidents involved five people standing outside homes, police said. Someone in vehicles opened fire on the residents, injuring them before they could seek shelter inside.
One incident occurred at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Jackson Avenue, police said.
April Couser, 39, and Carlos Williamson, 39, were standing outside the North Jackson Avenue home when a vehicle of an unknown make and model drove up, police said.
The vehicle’s occupants then fired shots at Couser and Williamson, who attempted to run inside the residence, but bullets hit them, police said. The vehicle left the area before officers arrived.
The other shooting incident occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday when two vehicles stopped in front of a home in the 900 block of Ferrell Avenue, police said.
Zachery George, 19, Derisee Dillworth, 24, and Treyvez George, 21, were standing in a yard on Ferrell Avenue. The vehicles’ occupants then fired gunshots at them as they attempted to run inside, police said.
George, Dillworth and George were struck by bullets in the gunfire, police said. The vehicles then left the scene before officers arrived.
The shooting scenes on North Jackson and Ferrell avenues are within two miles of each other.
Anyone with information about these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
