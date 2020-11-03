Toddler shot in stomach remains in critical condition. Damien Lopez Rumbo, 22 months, was shot Oct. 28 on Dunleith Avenue in Winston-Salem

A 22-month-old boy who was shot in his abdomen last week remains in critical condition at Brenner Children's Hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

Damien Lopez Rumbo was shot Oct. 28 in a blue Nissan minivan in the 500 block of Dunleith Ave, police said. Officers arrived at Dunleith Avenue at 3:45 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting at that location, police said.

Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said.

It is unclear whether a person in the vehicle accidentally fired a gun or if the boy was an innocent bystander in an intentional act of violence intended for another person, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

