Two masked suspects rob Platinum Sweepstakes in Winston-Salem, authorities say

Two masked suspects robbed the Platinum Sweepstakes Friday at 875 W. Northwest Blvd, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. when the two male suspects entered the business and one of them displayed a gun, Winston-Salem police said.

The suspects then stole an undetermined amount money and ran from the scene, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

