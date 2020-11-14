 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two masked suspects rob Platinum Sweepstakes in Winston-Salem, authorities say
0 comments

Two masked suspects rob Platinum Sweepstakes in Winston-Salem, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}

Two masked suspects robbed the Platinum Sweepstakes Friday at 875 W. Northwest Blvd, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. when the two male suspects entered the business and one of them displayed a gun, Winston-Salem police said.

The suspects then stole an undetermined amount money and ran from the scene, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News