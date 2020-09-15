Two suspects robbed the Boost Mobile Store Tuesday in the 300 block of East Bodenhamer Street in Kernersville, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 4:40 p.m. after two people entered the store, Kernersville police said. One person brandished a handgun inside the store.

The suspects then stole an undetermined amount of money and other items, and left the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

