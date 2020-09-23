Violence at store means Liberty St. Citgo can’t sell alcohol. A judge upheld suspension of its ABC permits.

Liberty Street Citgo won't be able to sell alcohol after a judge upheld the N.C. ABC Commission's decision to suspend the store's ABC permits.
The Sept. 15 ruling by J. Randall May, an administrative law judge, came the same day that the city of Winston-Salem filed a nuisance abatement action against the owner of the gas station at 1522 N. Liberty St. The convenience store has been the scene of recent violent crimes, including a a fatal shooting late June.
The state ABC Commission initially suspended the gas station's ABC permits on July 17 after it reviewed the affidavits of N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agent and five Winston-Salem police officers.
The ALE agent and the officers said several people have been shot and killed at the store, that people illegally consume alcoholic beverages on the station's premises, that illegal drug sales happen in its parking lot and that large groups of people often congregate in the station's parking lot late at night, sometimes getting into fights.
After shots were fired at the store, Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, was found dead from a gunshot wound on North Liberty Street about 2 a.m. on June 27, police said. Officers arrested Jermaine Lamont Webster, 29, of Claremont Avenue, on July 1 and charged him with murder in Reid's death.
May issued a temporary restraining order on Aug. 12 to restore the station's ABC permits. East Winston Oil LLC, the owner of the gas station, then asked for a preliminary injunction against the agency.
The store has had permits to sell malt beverages and fortified wine since June 2019, May said in his ruling.
The judge acknowledged that violent crimes have occurred at the gas station, and that Mohamed Elmahdy, the president of East Winston Oil LLC and the owner of the Citgo gas station, have taken measures to prevent crime at the site.
May also pointed to the 452 calls for service received by Winston-Salem police from Jan. 1 to Aug. 26. The store poses a public danger to the surrounding community, May said.
The state ABC Commission acted within the law in suspending the ABC permits for the store, May said.
"The threat of public safety and the strain on law enforcement resources caused by (East Winston Oil's) operation of the establishment outweighs any financial harm to (East Winston Oil)," May said.
The station lost about $57,000 in sales due to the July 17 suspension of its ABC permits, according to May's restraining order.
The suspension of the store's ABC permits is part of the ABC Commission’s ongoing focus on public health, safety and welfare, said Jeff Strickland, an agency spokesman.
City Attorney Angela Carmon filed the city's legal action against the Citgo gas station last week in Forsyth Superior Court.
Carmon declined to comment Tuesday about the business's suspended ABC permits, saying that matter is separate from the city's nuisance abatement action against East Winston Oil LLC.
Elmahdy and Amro Elsayed, the manager of the gas station, referred questions about the suspension to their attorneys, Joshua Bennett of Winston-Salem and Glenn Lassiter of Pittsboro.
The store is not detrimental to the neighborhood around North Liberty Street, Lassiter said.
East Winston Oil is considering filing an appeal of May's ruling, Bennett said.
"We respect his decision, but we have another opinion," Bennett said. "In general, my clients would prefer to have an alcohol permit. They believe they deserve to have an alcohol permit."
