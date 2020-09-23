Violence at store means Liberty St. Citgo can’t sell alcohol. A judge upheld suspension of its ABC permits.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Liberty Street Citgo won't be able to sell alcohol after a judge upheld the N.C. ABC Commission's decision to suspend the store's ABC permits.

The Sept. 15 ruling by J. Randall May, an administrative law judge, came the same day that the city of Winston-Salem filed a nuisance abatement action against the owner of the gas station at 1522 N. Liberty St. The convenience store has been the scene of recent violent crimes, including a a fatal shooting late June.

The state ABC Commission initially suspended the gas station's ABC permits on July 17 after it reviewed the affidavits of N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agent and five Winston-Salem police officers.

The ALE agent and the officers said several people have been shot and killed at the store, that people illegally consume alcoholic beverages on the station's premises, that illegal drug sales happen in its parking lot and that large groups of people often congregate in the station's parking lot late at night, sometimes getting into fights.

After shots were fired at the store, Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, was found dead from a gunshot wound on North Liberty Street about 2 a.m. on June 27, police said. Officers arrested Jermaine Lamont Webster, 29, of Claremont Avenue, on July 1 and charged him with murder in Reid's death.