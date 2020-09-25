Walkertown man faces 52 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Walkertown man has been arrested after investigators found more than 500 photographs and 150 videos of child pornography at his home, authorities said.

John Marvin Newsome Jr., 37, was charged with 21 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 31 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Newsome was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set $1.5 million, the sheriff's office said. Newsome is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

Before Newsome was arrested, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was downloading child pornography from the internet and uploading it to the internet, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators executed a warrant at Newsome's home in the 3100 block of Old Hollow Road and found the pornographic material, the sheriff's office said.

