Police arrested 15 protesters in downtown Winston-Salem on Friday. The protesters were blocking Liberty and Fourth streets when the arrests occurred.
The protesters were part of group that has held all-day, demonstrations at Bailey Park for nearly two weeks in an effort to get authorities to release more information about the death of John Elliott Neville in December.
Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalition are the lead organizers of the protests. Demonstrators have called for transparency and accused Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of a cover-up. O'Neill and Kimbrough have denied those allegations. The protesters also have a list of specific questions about Neville's death that they say O'Neill and Kimbrough have not answered, including questions about changes in policies at the jail.
Neville died of a brain injury at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Dec. 4, three days after Kernersville police arrested him on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a female in Guilford County. Exactly 24 hours after being placed in the Forsyth County Jail, Neville suffered a seizure while he was asleep and fell out of the top bunk to the concrete floor of his cell.
The autopsy report said Neville's brain injury came about after his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded in a hog-tie position. Neville said he couldn't breathe at least 10 times, and at least twice, the response from detention officers was, "Come on buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe," according to three independent sources. He was revived several times, at the jail and in the hospital, before eventually going into a coma and dying.
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter - Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
The detention officers were scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday, but their cases were continued to Nov. 6.
Follow the money. Who is paying these "Protesters"?
