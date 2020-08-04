A 24-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday evening when several unknown people fired at his vehicle on a city street.
The shooting followed a weekend of violence that included the shooting deaths of two 14-year-olds and injuries to several other people.
The latest victim, identified as Larry Saunders, was in his vehicle at the intersection of Hattie Avenue and East 14th Street about 7:51 p.m. when people began shooting at him, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release. Saunders sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg as he fled the area in the vehicle.
He drove to Emerald Street, where police arrived to help him.
Saunders was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.
No other information was immediately available.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
