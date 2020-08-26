A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in an armed robbery in May, court records show.
Tyrese Rhymel Golphin, 28, of Hialeah Court is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to an arrest warrant.
Golphin is accused of stealing $1,631 from the Microtel Inn May 26 after he threatened a clerk with a handgun, the warrant said.
A man went to the inn at 100 Capitol Lodging Court and pointed a handgun at a clerk inside, police said at the time. The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man left in a white car.
No one at the Microtel Inn was injured during the robbery, police said.
Golphin was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, a court record shows.
Golphin is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.
