A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in an armed robbery in May, court records show.

Tyrese Rhymel Golphin, 28, of Hialeah Court is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to an arrest warrant.

Golphin is accused of stealing $1,631 from the Microtel Inn May 26 after he threatened a clerk with a handgun, the warrant said.

A man went to the inn at 100 Capitol Lodging Court and pointed a handgun at a clerk inside, police said at the time. The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man left in a white car.

No one at the Microtel Inn was injured during the robbery, police said.

Golphin was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, a court record shows.

Golphin is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

